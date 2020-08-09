School districts across NYS will now be receiving a 'COVID Report Card'

With schools reopening and people back in the classrooms, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that each school district will be given a COVID Report Card.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference Tuesday providing an update in the state's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

With schools reopening and people back in the classrooms, Cuomo announced that each school district will be given a COVID Report Card.

The report card will be made for every K-12 school in the state and parents will be able to see how their kids' school is doing in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the classrooms.

Governor Cuomo said that when those reports begin to come in from districts, the report card will be online and available to access here.

Last week, Cuomo announced that the state, along with the New York State Department of Health, sent a letter to school districts informing them all school districts in New York State to report all cases of COVID-19 to a public dashboard.

This requirement will begin September 9, which is when the dashboard will be made public.