Buffalo Police search for missing 11-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help in locating in missing 11-year-old girl.

Monica Festus was last seen on 19th Street in the City of Buffalo.

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches and about 180 pounds with black hair that may be in a ponytail. She was wearing a light blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Buffalo Police have put out several alerts in the past week for missing children and teens.

Buffalo Police on Sunday posted on its Facebook page four non-related kids who have been reported missing, ranging from age 13 to 16 years old. That is in addition to Lashay Shaw, a teen who was reported missing on Saturday and was found safe on Sunday.