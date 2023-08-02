BPD looking for several missing kids in Buffalo

Buffalo Police posted on its Facebook page that 4 non-related kids that have been reported missing, ranging from age 13 to 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for several missing kids in the Buffalo area.

Buffalo Police on Sunday posted on its Facebook page four non-related kids who have been reported missing, ranging from age 13 to 16 years old. That is in addition to another teen who was reported missing on Saturday.

Police said one of the people reported as missing is 15-year-old Takiya Ransom, a Black female. She is described as being around 5 feet, 1 inch and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink shorts and a blue hoodie, and police said she was last seen on Dominion Avenue.

They are also looking for 15-year-old Melissa Howard-Buttrom, a Black female approximately 5 feet, 4 inches and 230 pounds, who was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie with black and white sneakers. Her last known location was on Sears Avenue.

Police are looking for 13-year-old Jayden Lambert. A Black boy around 5 feet, 3 inches and 130 pounds, Jayden was last seen wearing a neon-colored sweater, black pants, and camouflage Croc shoes. He was last seen on Crescent Avenue.

Police are also looking for 16-year-old Pawlay Dit, an Asian female. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and around 115 pounds. She has black hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pajamas, a pink sweatshirt, and white slides.