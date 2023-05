Javan Renshaw, 22, was last seen in the area of East Delevan in the City of Buffalo, according to Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable adult.

BPD is asking for the public's help to find Javan Renshaw, 22. He is a black male and is approximately 5'11" and weighs about 130 pounds.

He was last spotted in the area of East Delevan in Buffalo and was wearing a green coat with a hood, dark colored pants, and black sneakers.