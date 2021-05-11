Buffalo Police: 29-year-old man in serious condition following Broadway shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition after being shot Tuesday morning on Broadway in the City of Buffalo.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Broadway just before 3:40 a.m. Detectives say a 29-year-old man had been shot.
The man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was initially listed in serious condition. His current condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.