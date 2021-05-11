x
Buffalo Police: 29-year-old man in serious condition following Broadway shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition after being shot Tuesday morning on Broadway in the City of Buffalo.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Broadway just before 3:40 a.m. Detectives say a 29-year-old man had been shot.

The man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was initially listed in serious condition. His current condition is unknown at this time.

