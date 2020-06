Police say two people were shot on Lasalle Avenue between Suffolk Street and Eggert Road around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in the city's Kensington Heights neighborhood.

Police say two people were shot on Lasalle Avenue between Suffolk Street and Eggert Road around 7:20 p.m. One of the individuals appears to have serious injuries.