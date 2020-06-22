Fatal shooting Sunday night caps violent weekend in Buffalo

The latest incident took place just after 11 PM on Debra Lane.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A deadly shooting in Buffalo late Sunday night capped a violent weekend that included ten people shot in six separate incidents.

Buffalo Police say shortly after 11 PM, a 31-year-old man was shot in the first block of Debra Lane. He died shortly after.

Police believe the victim, who has not been identified at this time, was targeted.