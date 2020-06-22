Fatal shooting Sunday night caps violent weekend in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A deadly shooting in Buffalo late Sunday night capped a violent weekend that included ten people shot in six separate incidents.
Buffalo Police say shortly after 11 PM, a 31-year-old man was shot in the first block of Debra Lane. He died shortly after.
Police believe the victim, who has not been identified at this time, was targeted.
If you have any information on this, or any of the other shootings from this weekend, you're asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.