Cheektowaga man found guilty for attacking his defense attorney

The verdict comes after a seven-day bench trial.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man who was accused of attacking his defense attorney has been found guilty by a judge.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek found Mark Dublino, 57, guilty of assault in the second degree. Dublino was found not guilty of a second count of attempted assault in the second degree.

Dublino attacked his defense attorney Joseph Terranova during a meeting at the Erie County Holding Center March 9, 2018. According to investigators, Dublino punched Terranova several times in the face before sheriff's deputies were able to intervene. Terranova suffered significant injuries to his face.

“This defendant attacked his defense attorney while receiving legal advice in criminal matter. His violent actions are completely unacceptable. His conviction today is further proof that this defendant is a dangerous individual and should remain incarcerated,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn in a released statement. “I will continue to prosecute anyone who initiates violence at the Holding Center or other jails in Erie County.”

Dublino faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced in July. He currently remains in jail..