Buffalo man admits to armed robberies of three WNY credit unions

Adrian D. Applewhite, 33, says he planned the robberies at credit unions in Evans, Lackawanna and Clarence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who goes by the nickname "Boons" admits he planned three armed robberies at Western New York-area credit unions in Evans, Lackawanna and Clarence.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Adrian D. Applewhite, 33, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. They say he admitted to robbing three credit unions:

October 26, 2017: Applewhite planned the robbery of the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road in Evans, New York. He admitted to planning the robbery, and providing instructions and semi-automatic pistol to another associate. That associate attempted the robbery but an alarm was activated and no money was taken.

July 24, 2019: Applewhite entered the South Towns Community Federal Credit Union on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna, New York. The next day, he sat in a nearby getaway car while two of his associates entered the credit union wearing dark colored clothing and face masks. They sprayed the tellers with pepper spray and took $290,500 in cash.

October 31, 2019: Applewhite entered the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union on Sheridan Drive in Clarence, New York. Then on November 7, 2019, Applewhite sat outside in a getaway car while two other associates including Carl "Baby C" Wilson entered the credit union wearing masks and carrying weapons. They ordered all the employees to the ground and took $148,793.90.

Applewhite faces a minimum penalty of seven years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing date has not been announced.