BFD responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 a.m. on Woltz Avenue. 2 people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo fire Department said two people are being assisted by the Red Cross after an overnight fire.

BFD responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 a.m. on Woltz Avenue.

Investigators said the fire started on the second floor of the home residential. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the two people and the cause of the fire is under investigation.