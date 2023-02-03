70-year-old man dies in Youngstown fire

The man died after a residential fire on Jackson Street Thursday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A man died following a fire in the village of Youngstown on Thursday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office released information about a fire on Jackson Street that claimed the life of the 70-year-old man.

Deputies for the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Town of Lewiston Police Department responded to a report of a fire in an apartment shortly after 8 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

The fire was determined to have started in a second floor apartment and was extending to the attic and roof.

When firefighters entered the apartment, they found the 70-year-old victim in cardiac arrest.

The man was taken in a ambulance to Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was declared dead. The victim's name is not being released at this time as the police department is still notifying his family.