70-year-old man dies in Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A man died following a fire in the village of Youngstown on Thursday night.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office released information about a fire on Jackson Street that claimed the life of the 70-year-old man.
Deputies for the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Town of Lewiston Police Department responded to a report of a fire in an apartment shortly after 8 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they saw smoke coming from the second floor.
The fire was determined to have started in a second floor apartment and was extending to the attic and roof.
When firefighters entered the apartment, they found the 70-year-old victim in cardiac arrest.
The man was taken in a ambulance to Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was declared dead. The victim's name is not being released at this time as the police department is still notifying his family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.