BERGEN, N.Y. — Officals are investigating a two-alarm fire at a Genesee County business.

Firefighters were called to 'The Firing Pin', a gun and ammo store with an indoor shooting range in the Village of Bergen Thursday evening.

The Bergen Fire chief says the fire likely started in the shooting range and spread to the attic.

No one was hurt in the fire.