Buffalo Fire officer injured in rollover crash at Hertel, Elmwood avenues

The officer was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Fire Department officer was injured on Saturday evening during a rollover crash at the intersection of Hertel and Elmwood avenues.

Buffalo Police said the crash happened at 5:07 p.m. Saturday in North Buffalo. That's when a civilian vehicle T-boned the fire department vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The Buffalo Fire Department officer inside the vehicle was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The person who was driving the other vehicle was not injured.

The accident investigation unit is looking into the incident, police said.