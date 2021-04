One driver is dead and the drivers of the other two vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — One driver is dead and two other drivers are injured after an early morning three-car crash in the Town of Newstead.

The Erie County Sheriff's office said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday on Maple Road, near Koepsel Road. Deputies say the two surviving drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.