Gov. Cuomo passes law extending moratorium on evictions until May 1, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side received word from Governor Andrew Cuomo's office that he passed the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 on Monday night.

AP previously reported that the law will protect those who could be evicted in the next 30 days. The moratorium on evictions is also now extended until May 1, 2021.

For those facing eviction and seeking protection under the moratorium, they will have to file paperwork describing hardship due to the pandemic.

Renters can still be evicted for health or safety concerns, or if they don't file the COVID-19 moratorium paperwork.

"This law adds to previous executive orders by protecting the needy and vulnerable who, through no fault of their own, face eviction during an incredibly difficult period for New York. The more support we provide for tenants, mortgagors and seniors, the easier it will be for them to get back on their feet when the pandemic ends," said Cuomo in a press release.

The law also prevents local governments from issuing tax line sales or tax foreclosures until May 1.