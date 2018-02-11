BUFFALO, N.Y. - Restoration on Buffalo's landmark Central Terminal is slowly making progress. The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation owns the property and installed two hundred solar panels last week to provide electricity. The group also made repairs to the roof to shield the concourse from the outside.

The work was paid for through private donations and grants. However, the largest grant ever received by the corporation is still unspent.

John Jiloty of the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation says the group plans to use the 5 million dollar grant from New York State to repair broken windows, restore an event room and add heat to parts of the building.

Jiloty tells 2 On Your Side that the group will meet with architects and engineers in January to discuss plans for the project and hopes to begin construction in the fall of 2019.

Though it will be a slow process the corporation would like to see the historic property used as a mixed-use property. "...it's obviously a massive project," said Jiloty, "we have developers that we are talking to for that bigger plan for that multi-use. Is it residential, commercial,an event space?"

A public meeting will be held Sunday morning at the Central Terminal to not only show the public the progress but also to get feedback.

"We really wanna hear from the community,what they want from us," Jiloty said, "and we also want to update the community on what's going on, what we've accomplished this year what we hope to accomplish next year."

© 2018 WGRZ