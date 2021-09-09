City of Buffalo, members of Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood discuss revitalization efforts

Before applying for funding, city officials wanted to hear from people who actually live there. They say it's crucial to get the community's opinion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of Buffalo leaders met with members of the Broadway-Fillmore community Wednesday evening to discuss plans to potentially revitalize the neighborhood.

Fillmore city council members and the City of Buffalo's office of strategic planning say now that the neighborhood is growing, it is the perfect time to renovate the area.

But before applying for funding, they wanted to hear from people who actually live there. They say that it is crucial to get the community's opinion because they want to make sure it "benefits the neighborhood."

"The community is the starting factor of when you're revitalizing the neighborhood," said Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. "And it's imperative that we have input from all sections of Broadway for more, because it's becoming such a melting pot in the City of Buffalo.

"Making sure that we have all voices heard is how we make great decisions on the city level."

City officials hope to transform the neighborhood into a destination "worthy to come to."