Abandoned historic tavern in Buffalo revitalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A historic and abandoned tavern here in Buffalo is getting a second chance at life.

On Labor Day, the nonprofit social organization Eugene V. Debs Hall held a ribbon-cutting and ceremonial first beer at the revitalized space in celebration.

The tavern was established in 1914 as a showplace for Schreiber Brewing Company Beer and closed in 1991 when it was last knowns as Al's Place.

The new space will be contributing to the revitalization of the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

President Chris Hawley says that the neighborhood is excited about the new social club, in fact, many of them actually helped out with the project.