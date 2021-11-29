Stefon Diggs bobbleheads now available online

In honor of the wide receiver's 28th birthday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing a limited-edition bobblehead featuring Stefon Diggs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is getting the bobblehead treatment.

In honor of the wide receiver's 28th birthday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing a limited-edition bobblehead featuring Diggs riding a buffalo.

The bobbleheads, produced by FOCO, are currently available for purchase online. The bobbleheads are $40 each, not including shipping.

You can order yours by clicking here.

"We’re excited to release this bobblehead of Stefon as part of our Player Riding series," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "The Buffalo Bills have become one of the top teams in the NFL thanks to the addition to Stefon Diggs, and this bobblehead will be a must-have for Bills fans."