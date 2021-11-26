'Too big of a bite': Bills' Dawson Knox shows appetite after Thanksgiving win

The tight end joked about it on Twitter after the Bills posted the video, saying he took too big of a bite and was chewing on the turkey leg the whole interview.

NEW ORLEANS — The Bills won big on Thanksgiving night, and in what has become a tradition for the winning team, its players chowed down on a big turkey leg after the game.

But Dawson Knox got a little too into it. He took this huge bite, then struggled to answer some questions in a postgame interview.

"How were you able to do this tonight?" he was asked.

His response: "I'm still working on this. I took too big of a bite."

He joked about it on Twitter after the Bills posted the video, saying he took too big of a bite and was chewing on the turkey leg the whole interview.