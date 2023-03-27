Brooklyn man pleads guilty in Wegmans hack

24-year-old Maurice Sheftall pleaded guilty to fraud and related activity in connection with computers.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man will be forced to pay back every cent lost, after hacking into online accounts of Wegmans' customers, according to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross.

24-year-old Maurice Sheftall pleaded guilty to fraud and related activity in connection with computers.

The U.S. Attorney's office says between January and July 2021, Sheftall took over the accounts of more than 50 customers, locking them out. He then used the victims' credit card information to order groceries for himself and his associates.

Sheftall intentionally placed 50 fake orders, totaling more than $9,000. Actual losses totaled more than $41,000. That included reimbursing customers, the cost to purchase credit monitoring for affected customers, and the purchase of dark web monitoring to determine where and how Sheftall obtained the customer account information.