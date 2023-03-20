Buffalo man admits to defrauding money from banks and insurance company

Christian D. Johnson could face up to a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding banks and a car insurance company.

Christian D. Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to ten charges against him, including:

One count of Insurance Fraud in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)\

One count of Identity Theft in the First Degree (Class “D” felony)

Three counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class “D” felonies)

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies)

One count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (Class “E” felony)

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Johnson fraudulently obtained more than $52,000 in cash from various banks by depositing forged checks into bank accounts, which he created for fake businesses. He then withdrew the funds before the checks were returned.

They say Johnson also fraudulently obtained an additional $20,000 from an insurance company after he was involved in a car accident in 2020. He made a claim to the insurance company that he lost wages while being employed by one of the fake businesses

As part of his guilty plea, Johnson agreed to pay full restitution of $72,340 to the banks and insurance company.