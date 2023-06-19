Breakfast, lunch summer program in Niagara, Erie County

The Bureau will sponsor the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) once again at various locations this year.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — School may be out, but students will still have access to school breakfast and lunches.

Free meals of breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday, with the exception of Tuesday, July 4 at three Niagara County sites and one in Erie County.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded program that ensures children in need continue to receive nutritious meals during summer vacation.

All approved sites are located in areas with significant concentrations of low-income children. Meals will be available to all youth aged 18 and younger. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Lockport

Altro Park, Dolan Park, Outwater Park

(6/26 - 8/11- Breakfast 9:00-9:30 p.m. / Lunch 12:00-12:30 p.m.)

Lockport Salvation Army

(6/26 - 8/25 - Lunch 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.)

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls Public Library

(7/3 – 8/18 - Lunch 12:00-1:00 p.m.)

Packard Court Community Center

(7/5 - 8/4 – Breakfast 9:00-9:30 a.m. / Lunch 12:00-12:30 p.m.)

Niagara Falls Salvation Army

(6/26 – 7/27 - Lunch 12:00 -12:30 p.m. – Closed Fridays)

North Tonawanda

Payne Park

(7/10 - 8/18 – Lunch 12:00-1:00 p.m.)

Free meals will also be served at the following locations in Erie County:

Kenmore/Tonawanda- (Erie County)

Sheridan Parkside Community Center, Lincoln Park

(6/26 – 8/25 - Lunch 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)