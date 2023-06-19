Buffalo Museum of Science holding annual free admission day

Schools are closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools across Western New York closed to recognize Juneteenth, families might be looking for a way to spend the day together!

On Monday, the Buffalo Museum of Science is holding its annual free admission day.

The museum says it's the perfect opportunity to explore interactive exhibits and galleries.

Families looking for more Juneteenth related events can check out the following WNY:

VA Western New York Healthcare System Celebrates Juneteenth

Bailey Avenue community beautification efforts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These efforts will be geared to assist residents with cleanup and beautification of the neighborhood.

Drive or walk-thru food donations provided and distributed by FeedMore WNY and ResLife Church. Fresh, healthy food will be given to those Veterans and Bailey Avenue residents in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the outpatient parking lot located at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave.

Due to weather concerns this week, VA employees and volunteers will be celebrating Juneteenth with a ceremony and barbecue on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buffalo VA Medical Center's Veterans Park.

Juneteenth Celebration in Niagara Falls, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall and Legend’s Park

Flag Raising: Observe the commemoration of Juneteenth at City Hall with the raising of the flag at 11 a.m.

Juneteenth parade: At City Hall to Legend’s Park starting at 12 p.m.

Juneteenth festival at Legend’s Park: Live performances, vendors, free food, drinks, relay races and a basketball tournament. The tournament starts at 10 a.m.