BPS, ECDOH, and community-based groups partner to get more folks vaccinated

BPS, and ECDOH partner with parents and students to keep families safe during the omicron surge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As COVID cases remain high in our region, organizations are trying to get more people vaccinated.

On Friday, the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo hosted its first of many vaccine clinics at local schools in the City of Buffalo.

The clinics are open to anyone age 5 and older.

You can walk in for a first, second, or booster COVID shot based on your eligibility.

Organizers said they are focusing on going where the community's need is and the greatest, in hopes of getting more shots in arms during this most recent surge of omicron COVID cases.

"Yeah, it's important to go where people are at, right? So we're trying to make this as easy as possible, hosting these at schools and community sites and getting the word out through buffalo public schools and their communication infrastructure. we can only do this in collaboration so Erie County Department of health, buffalo public schools, and 15 other community partnerships. So we're really working together to meet people where they're at," said Jessica Bauer Walker, Executive Director of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo.

Those in attendance also received free test kits, masks, and healthy food and drinks.

They are hosting another clinic next Saturday at West Hertel Academy from 10 a.m.until 1 p.m.