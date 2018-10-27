BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are on scene after a suspicious device was found outside a post office in the 2000 block of South Park Avenue.

BREAKING: BPD on scene after suspicious device discovered outside of a post office in the 2000 block of South Park Avenue. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) October 27, 2018

Captain Jeff Rinaldo said the device appears to be a pipe bomb, but his department is still investigating, along with members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Rinaldo said he has only preliminary details and still needed to meet with his lieutenant who was at the scene to get more information.

Rinaldo didn't know if this device was in any way connected to the one found yesterday not far away.

On Friday a suspicious device was found outside of the South District police station on South Park Avenue. Buffalo Police and the Erie County bomb squad investigated that incident. It was determined that the device, though it looked like a pipe bomb, was actually fake.

© 2018 WGRZ