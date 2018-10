BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating a suspicious device left outside the South District police station.

The station is located on South Park Avenue.

A law enforcement source tells 2 On Your Side a devic,e that looked like a pipe bomb, was placed in front of the South District station.

The Erie County Sheriff's Weapons and Ordinance Unit was called in, and it was determined to be a bogus device. The device was removed and the scene was cleared.

