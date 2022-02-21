Black History Month Facts: Buffalo’s original Wing King

John Young’s daughter Lina Brown-Young is working to keep the memory of his wings alive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the month of February, 2 On Your Side will be highlighting facts about the African American community in Western New York for Black History Month.

While Anchor Bar's origin story is well known, many people forgot Buffalo’s original Wing King, whose legacy is being continued by his daughter.

Before Anchor Bar first served up wings for a late-night snack in 1964, John Young was frying up wings on Buffalo’s East Side. However, he really became the Wing King with his restaurant Wings N’ Things off of Jefferson Avenue that served up full wings in mumbo sauce.

Inspired by mumbo wings he saw in Washington D.C. and flavors in Jamaica, Young created his own version of the wing. These wings were whole, breaded and fried, then dipped in a fruiter version of mumbo sauce.

While Buffalo is now known for a different type of wing, Young’s daughter Lina Brown-Young is working to keep the memory of his wings alive.

“So I remember, you know, often him talking to various people, whether it was the New Yorker or the New Yorker magazine, or whoever, and just how adamant and passionate he was about keeping his title as the original king of Buffalo wings. And so, if I'm able to continue doing that, or remind people of that, then it's very important to me,” Brown-Young said.

Brown-Young is doing her best to prepare them in the same style on her own recollection. There is a written recipe out there, but she is going by the tastes that her family remembers.

For her it is about continuing his legacy as the original Wing King of Buffalo and educating new generations about the wing’s origin.

“Anytime you get you do something and start something, why shouldn't people really remember you for that?” Brown-Young said.

She is still serving up mumbo wings at the Broadway Market on Wednesdays. And recently she has gotten even more attention by being featured on the Buffalo Bike Tours’ Wing Ride. Now Brown-Young has been able to share the Buffalo mumbo wing with people from all over the world.

“So, I'm glad to be able to do that for my dad,” Brown-Young said.

Since then they have been able to install a mural honoring him at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Carlton Street in November. There will be a commemorative public bike ride held in the spring to celebrate the completion of the mural.

If you want to try the original Buffalo wing, head to the Broadway Market for wing Wednesdays where you can find Brown-Young making her father's famous wings.