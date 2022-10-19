Bird Island Wastewater plant gets upgrade funding

The $55M project will modernize the wastewater treatment facility along the Niagara River.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and local leaders hope that the Niagara River is going to be a bit cleaner with some upgrades to the plant that treats it.

They were out on Unity Island today getting work started on a 55 million-dollar project to upgrade the Bird Island Wastewater Treatment Facility.

That work was funded in part by the federal infrastructure bill. The goal is to modernize the plant to keep pollution out of the Niagara River, and as a result, keep the water we use cleaner too.

"We have been working with the state grants and the federal grants and we're so excited to be able to couple those and get those to disadvantaged communities that haven't yet been able to move forward with them, and we're hoping that this funding will make the difference between them having antiquated and failing systems, and actually being able to move forward and construct these projects." Maureen Coleman, CEO, NY Environmental Facilities Corporation.

By the way, some Buffalo trivia here.

Yes, the Bird Island Treatment Facility "is" on Unity Island.

The long Bird Island Pier was built in 1860 and goes off the south end of the island and "used" to end at Bird Island, which hasn't actually existed since 1880.