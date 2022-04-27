Bird Island Pier is a great place to spend a lovely day

Fishermen, joggers, dog walkers, and families going for a walk all enjoy this photogenic path along the Niagara River and Lake Erie.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Perhaps you've seen the long walkway that goes under the Peace Bridge when you've been driving along the I-190 and wondered how to use it.

The Bird Island Pier is a walkway that normally stretches for a couple of miles alone the Black Rock Canal, where the rowing teams practice.

However, an ice and wind event a couple of years ago has pushed part of the walkway into the canal about a mile in. But it's still a lovely walk on a pleasant Buffalo day.

To access the walkway, head to Broderick Park, at the end of West Ferry in Buffalo. Follow the signs to the Bird Island Pier.

Fishermen, joggers, dog walkers, and families going for a walk all enjoy this photogenic path along the Niagara River and Lake Erie.

Enjoy!