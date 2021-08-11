x
Bills' coach Sean McDermott among NFL Salute to Service Award nominees

The award recognizes players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate a strong commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott heads to the locker room after warming up prior to the start of the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coaches Ron Rivera and Sean McDermott, standout players Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Demario Davis, team owner Arthur Blank, and the Houston Texans cheerleaders are among nominees from 31 teams for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. 

The award, presented by USAA and the league, recognizes players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate a strong commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.

Each NFL club nominates someone, though the Cincinnati Bengals did not have a nominee this year.

