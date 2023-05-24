Big upgrades coming to high school football field in Orchard Park

Last May residents voted and approved by almost 80% the plan to upgrade the athletic complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Big upgrades are coming to the high school football field in Orchard Park. Wednesday was the groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off work that will happen this summer.

Last May residents voted and approved by almost 80% the plan to upgrade the athletic complex.

Money will be spent on new turf, lights, bleachers, and improvements to the press box and field house.

"These could be a tremendous difference. Again, I think just from a sense of school pride, and community pride, having this new facility will improve that. Also, just from a user experience, our bleachers and our press box have been really in need of significant repairs over the years. So, from that end, that will be a tremendous upgrade for us as well," Dave Lillpeck, Superintendent of Orchard Park Central School District said.

Work on phase one starts next month.

The goal is to get the new turf and bleachers ready by the end of September for homecoming.