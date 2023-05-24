Genesee Community College offers unlimited classes for all past graduates

The new "Genesee for Life" program will allow GCC graduates to take credit-bearing courses, tuition-free.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Genesee Community College is offering unlimited classes for all past graduates, tuition-free.

The new program is called "Genesee for Life" and allows GCC graduates to take credit-bearing courses for free. This gives returning students the opportunity to learn new skills, start a new career path, or grow in the current field they are in.

"Now more than ever the world we live in is evolving rapidly, and with that comes the continual evolution of educational and employment opportunities. All students who have graduated from GCC now have the assurance that should they ever wish or need to pursue a new field of study, GCC will welcome them back with free tuition, for life" says GCC President, Dr. James Sunser.

All GCC alumni who have completed the requirements of an Associate degree are eligible to enroll as full-time or part-time GCC students.

The full tuition cost will be covered by Genesee Community College, but the student is responsible for paying for textbooks and course materials and any minimal fees, like a laboratory fee.