Kenmore East staff member mistakenly gives personal medication to a student

The district said the support staff member's medication was a single tablet of personal medication used to treat seizures.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Kenmore East High School said a support staff member accidentally gave a student a tablet from their personal medication on Monday, unbeknownst to them, when they were passing out candy to a small group of students as a reward.

The school said the support staff member's medication was a single tablet of personal medication used to treat seizures. It was stuck to one of the candies when it was handed to a student. The medication was mistakenly in the same pocket as the candy.

The school said the student reported the situation to other staff members and that, "It was a serious matter but no harm had ever been intended," and it was "appropriately addressed."

The school also said, "Our highest priority is maintaining a safe environment for students and keeping families informed. Please use this as a teachable moment with children and the importance of keeping any prescription medication safe and secure at all times." 

