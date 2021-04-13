Batavia funeral director facing charges for not burying body

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia funeral director has been charged with not burying the body of a dead person within a reasonable amount of time.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, someone who had died on September 10, 2019 was in the care of the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral and Cremation Chapel until March 16, 2021. The sheriff's office says they were contacted about the situation on March 16, adding that the body was subsequently removed and buried.