Ban Off Our Bodies protest Saturday took over Niagara Square

The protest was part of a nationwide rally for abortion rights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of people descended on Niagara Square Saturday for a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally. It was part of a nationwide effort supporting abortion rights.

Here in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the state will protect reproductive rights for anyone who wants to come here for medical treatment. Millions of dollars have been set aside for funding.

2 On Your Side spoke to various protesters at the rally. Here's what they had to say.

"We have to answer our call. This is our future. The next generation."

"We're seeing a lot of older protesters that are so sick of this, they already did this. Our parents did this. And now we're out here doing this again for us and our kids. They need to codify Roe."

"Abortion rights are for everyone. Abortion rights are an economic issue. Abortion rights are a women's issue. It's also a trans issue and it's an issue of the structure of our government."