NY Attorney General calls for state amendment for abortion

James called for the State Constitutional amendment in light of the leak of a Supreme Court opinion draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Credit: AP
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a rally in support of abortion rights, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

NEW YORK — On Saturday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James called for a State Constitutional amendment that would ensure the right to abortion under state law.

She made the call following the leak of a Supreme Court opinion draft that could overturn the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade that protects abortion rights.

James issued the following statement:

“As we’ve seen this week, the right to safe, accessible abortions can be taken away in the blink of an eye. No matter what’s happening on the national level, New York must always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I firmly support an amendment to the state constitution to protect access to this basic right in New York.”

Earlier this week, James shared that she had an abortion almost two decades ago.

