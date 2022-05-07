NY Attorney General calls for state amendment for abortion

NEW YORK — On Saturday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James called for a State Constitutional amendment that would ensure the right to abortion under state law.

“As we’ve seen this week, the right to safe, accessible abortions can be taken away in the blink of an eye. No matter what’s happening on the national level, New York must always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I firmly support an amendment to the state constitution to protect access to this basic right in New York.”