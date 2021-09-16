Artpark starting new series "Sound Moves Me"

The free workshop is open to any age and physical abilities. The first session is scheduled for September 25.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark is starting a new music series that will focus on skill-developing, exploration, performance and reflection at one of the park's newest installations.

"Sound Moves Me" is a free weekly series in the Percussion Garden that caters to all ages and physical abilities. Every Saturday, starting Sept. 25 through Oct. 23, people can listen to the sounds of nature while participating in performance and activities connected to "Murmuration," the new installation near the percussion garden.

The program is founded on "Deep Listening" principles and scores developed by composer Pauline Oliveros. Participants will explore mindful listening, improvisation and guided performance led by Artpark Bridges teacher and movement expert, Cynthia Cadwell Pegado.