2021 Marble Orchard Ghost Walks canceled

An issue involving one of the cast members led to the decision to cancel the event.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Council on the Arts announced Wednesday that 2021 Marble Orchard Ghost Walks has been canceled.

The council said this difficult decision was made for several reasons.

One involves an issue with one of the main characters in the walk.

In addition, the council said, despite a mask requirement and rising COVID numbers in Niagara County, compliance has been low.