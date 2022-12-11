Army veteran who died in 2008 honored with a gym workout

Jonathan Cote was kidnapped in Iraq in 2006. His family does a memorial workout to raise money for a scholarship in his name at Williamsville North High School.

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — People worked out Saturday in memory of a local decorated Army veteran who died in 2008.

Money will also be donated to WNY Heroes for a service dog for a local veteran.

For the Cote family, honoring Jon is the right thing to do.

"Jon loved to work out, huge fitness buff, so I feel like when we're doing this here today, it's a way to challenge people, especially those who might not work out normally," his sister, Samantha Dunford, said. "For 45 minutes they do something hard, and remember those who we've lost, not only Jon but in the service community."

This year's annual event was hosted at One/Gym in Getzville.

Cote was working as a private contractor in Iraq when he was kidnapped.

Jonathon graduated from Williamsville North. He served four years with the 82nd Airborne Division. He served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.