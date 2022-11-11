WNY World War II veteran goes viral on YouTube with more than 1M views

A YouTube video involving a local World War 2 veteran sharing his experience at war has gone viral. The video has more than one million views.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A YouTube video involving a local World War II veteran sharing his experience at war has gone viral. The video currently has more than one million views.

The video is nearly 21 minutes long, and features Veteran Bill Gosch of North Tonawanda sharing his testimony at war. It has caught the eyes of thousands of people across the world and people were so moved by this video, they decided to reach out to him.

Gosch was a Marine in World War II. In the video, he talks about his experience at war and what's it like to be on the front lines fighting for our country.

He also talks about the day-to-day survival and even talked about survivors he brought from overseas, including this rifle from a Japanese soldier that he shot.

Gosch, 98, said the secret to living a long life is just by being a good person. He also has a message he'd like to share with you.

"Get an education. Learn. There is a lot of good in this world, but you have to prepare for it," Gosch said.

He was also on the Honor Flight to Washington DC this year. He was one of the seven World War II veterans on that flight. He said that was the greatest single experience of his life.

Next month, Gosch will celebrate his 99th birthday. If you would like to reach out to him to wish him Happy Birthday or thank him for his service. You can send him a message here.

Remember WWII

C/O William Gosch

P.O. BOX 245

Collierville, TN 30827

Rishi Sharma created the video and posted it online. Sharma said Gosch casually told him that he's never been to a Bills game. With just a few phone calls, Sharma was able to connect Gosch with the Buffalo Bills. Because of that, Gosch will be honored at the game on November 13 for Veterans Day.