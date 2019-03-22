BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brianna Zarbo was ecstatic to find Ariana Grande tickets under the Christmas tree last year.

"I was holding the secret for a while and the day that she opened them it just made me so happy," said Brianna's sister Amanda Justice.

Brianna has spina bifida and scoliosis. She has been in and out of the hospital most of her life. "She has been here so many different times. She's had 27 surgeries. She's got scoliosis, she's got a swallowing disorder " said Brianna's dad Steve Zarbo.

Justice bought her sister the tickets to see Ariana Grande at Key Bank Center because she is her favorite artist.

"Oh she loves letting her hair down and dancing and screaming and making shirts for the concerts, it's just her time to just be her and feel like she's just like every other kid, " said Justice.

Brianna was heartbroken when she discovered she needed her 28th surgery and wouldn't be able to attend the concert.

"Tuesday I get the phone call that she's admitted into children's and there is possible surgery emergency right away we didn't know what was going to happen," said Justice.

Brianna will be in the hospital while her favorite artist is performing down the street.

She tells 2 On Your Side that she has one wish to have Ariana Grande visit Oishei Children's Hospital while she is in town.

"I just hope she can get her dream to come true, " said Zarbo.