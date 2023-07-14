Amherst Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident

​The accident happened in the 11000 block of Transit Road just after 4:30am.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Lockport man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Amherst early Friday morning.

Amherst Police say a motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old male left the roadway and struck a tree. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released until family is notified.