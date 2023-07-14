Amherst Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Lockport man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Amherst early Friday morning.
The accident happened in the 11000 block of Transit Road just after 4:30am.
Amherst Police say a motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old male left the roadway and struck a tree. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name is not being released until family is notified.
Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnesses the crash to contact them at: 716-689-1311. They are also looking for any dash cam footage, or home surveillance video.