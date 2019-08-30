AMITY, N.Y. — State Police have arrested an Allegany County man for allegedly manufacturing the drugs that caused a woman's death.

Terry Miller, 64, of Genesee is charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminally negligent homicide, and tampering with physical evidence.

Troopers were called Miller's home on Main Street in the Town of Genesee Thursday for an unattended death.

Further investigation revealed Miller and Jennifer Anders, 36, of Olean were using methamphetamine Miller had allegedly made. Troopers say Miller had cleaned up the evidence of the making of the drug before calling police to report Anders' death.

He was arraigned in Boliver Town Court where bail was set at $2,500. He's due back in court next month.

