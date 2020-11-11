Allegany County Department of Health releases Thanksgiving COVID-19 guidance

The Allegany County Department of Health is asking county residents to consider changing their normal holiday plans this year.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Western New York region, the Allegany County Department of Health is asking Allegany County residents to help stop the spread of the virus during the holiday season.

The Allegany County Department of Health is asking county residents to consider changing their normal holiday plans this year. The department of health is asking residents to consider having a small dinner with only those who live in your household, rather than having a large gathering of family and friends.

To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Allegany County Department of Health is recommending that Allegany County residents should ask family, friends and neighbors not to travel this Thanksgiving. In addition, any college students who are returning home should get a COVID-19 test before returning.

The department of health is also recommending the following low risk activities:

Prepare traditional recipes for family, friends and/or neighbors — especially those who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 — and deliver the food in a way that doesn't involve contact with others. The department of health suggests leaving the food on their porch or doorway and calling to let them know it's there. You can wave and talk from a distance.

Drop off a holiday food basket filled with family favorite recipes and the ingredients to make them.

Have a virtual dinner. Share recipes with friends and family so everyone can enjoy their favorites.

Send pictures of your holiday meal.

Shopping online rather than in person on Thanksgiving day or the days following.

Watch sports events, parades and movies from home.

Have a family game day.

The Allegany County Department of Health is reminding residents that when shopping for food for your holiday meal, to remember to wear a mask or face covering that covers your nose and mouth. Also remember to keep a social distance of six feet, to use hand sanitizer, and to try to shop when the stores are not busy.