Cuomo: I'm worried about Thanksgiving during COVID pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State has the third lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the country. However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still urging caution.

During a conference call Sunday morning with reporters, Cuomo said he is worried about Thanksgiving. He says people are catching COVID-19 from small gatherings such as parties and family meals.

The governor added that he thinks there will be an increase in COVID cases after Thanksgiving.

New York State also gave an update Sunday about the latest information regarding the COVID-19 infection rate across the state. According to the latest data from the state, the daily COVID-19 infection rate in the Western New York region increased again on Saturday.

The daily infection rate has increased from 2.3 percent on Thursday, to 2.5 percent on Friday, before landing at 2.6 percent on Saturday. At this time the Western New York region has the highest daily percent positive rate in the state.

Meanwhile, the statewide daily percent positive rate was 1.51 percent on Saturday, which was a 0.2 percent increase from Friday.

As of Saturday 1,125 people were hospitalized in New York hospitals, with 259 people in the ICU, and 117 of which were intubated. Over 100 people were discharged from New York hospitals on Saturday, bringing the total number of discharges to 79,831.

Seventeen deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in New York State to 25,824.

"New York had the highest positivity rate in the nation at the peak of this crisis — now we have the third lowest in the nation. New Yorkers should be very proud of that fact, but we also need to remain vigilant," Governor Cuomo said.

"The fall is difficult for everyone. Many countries are closing down again or implementing restrictions, and while in New York we're managing it well, we need to stay smart: wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and be united, because we can only beat this virus together."