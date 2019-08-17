BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Children's Museum at Canalside wasn't just be for the kids on Friday night.

At an event called Grown Up Night of Play, people age 21 and older enjoyed food, wine, champagne, music, and all that the museum offers. General admission for the event was $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

The Explore & More Children's Museum opened full time in June. The four-story museum features a number of interactive exhibits that are both fun and educational.

