BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum celebrated its full opening on Thursday, and it's now open seven days a week.

The Explore & More Children's Museum at Canalside had only been open weekends since May for a soft opening. The four-story museum features a number of interactive exhibits that are both fun and educational.

Admission for anyone older than 1 is $11, unless you're a member.

