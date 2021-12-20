AAA: National average gas price continues to drop

The national average price for a gallon of gas decreased by two cents from the week prior, dropping to $3.31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national average price of gas continues to decline; however, drivers in the Buffalo area won't see any changes at the pump this week.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas decreased by two cents from the week prior, dropping to $3.31. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.22.

The New York State average also decreased this week. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.51, which is down one cent from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.30.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo remains at $3.46. Meanwhile, the average price decreased by one cent in Batavia ($3.46) and stayed the same in Rochester ($3.51).

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), while the demand for gasoline is high stocks in total domestic gasoline are down, which is keeping gas prices from increasing. AAA says gas prices will likely increase with year-end holiday travel, then will drop in January.