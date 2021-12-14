New Delta Sonic expected to open on Niagara Falls Boulevard next year

The spot will also feature Delta Sonic’s Brick Oven Kitchen restaurant, which will have a drive-thru and space for dining in.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The construction of gas pumping stations is underway at Delta Sonic's Niagara Falls Boulevard project.

The location, which is expected to open around late February or March of next year in Amherst, will include a car wash, oil change and lube building, convenience store and gas station, according to a company spokeswoman. The site is between Old Niagara Falls Boulevard and Niagara Falls Boulevard near East Robinson Road.

